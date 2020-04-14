Fort Sill will have the third in its series of virtual town halls at 6 p.m. today.
You can view it from the “US Army Fort Sill” Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/officialftsill/ -
In case you miss it, it will continue to be available on the Facebook page for viewing when time permits.
As of Monday, Fort Sill is following guidance from the Department of Defense by requiring all people on the military installation to wear a cloth face covering in public or work settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain.
Facial coverings for soldiers must be neutral in color, non-offensive and made from safe materials. Fort Sill officials discourage the use of old Army Combat Uniforms (ACUs) to make facial coverings due to the chemicals in the fabric.
Examples of approved facial covering include the Army-issued neck gaiter or other cloth items such as bandanas, scarves or homemade masks made from safe materials. Costume masks are prohibited.
This policy requires all soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, family members and contractors as well as any guests on the installation to adhere to this guideline.
In certain locations, facial coverings are required. They include the Fort Sill PX and Commissary by both patrons and employees and the Reynolds Army Health Clinic as well as Building 4700 on Mow-Way Road.
Reynolds Army Health Clinic (RAHC) will require all patients and visitors to wear a facial covering or mask while in any MEDDAC facility. All patients and visitors will continue to be screened outside the east entrance of the clinic prior to entry, where MEDDAC personnel will now verify the reason for the visit to minimize unnecessary entrance into the facility.
The top priority for Fort Sill continues to be the health and safety of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community. Fort Sill officials ask for the continued patience and understanding as they continue to control and flatten the curve.