Fort Sill Commanding General Kenneth Kamper has decided to extend the Health and Safety Stand Down through April 21.
The stand down allows Fort Sill to continue to evaluate preventative measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Fort Sill and the Lawton Fort Sill community.
At the April 7 virtual town hall Kamper said the stand down mostly translates to the suspension of “95 percent” of advanced individual training (AIT) on post to address issues like overcrowding in the AIT dining facility.
Fort Sill, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures may be difficult to maintain.
Facial coverings for soldiers must be neutral in color, non-offensive and made from safe materials. Post leadership discourages the use of old Army Combat Uniforms (ACU) to make facial coverings due to the chemicals in the fabric. Costume masks are prohibited.
The Fort Sill Commissary and Post Exchange (PX) will require all patrons to wear facial coverings while in the facility.
“Your protective actions are critical to our effort to control and flatten the curve — thank you for all your support during this critical time,” Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Don King advised.
All Fort Sill service members and Department of the Army civilians will remain under General Order No. 1. Fort Sill continues to encourage everyone to adhere to the principles of social distancing and good personal hygiene.
According to Thursday’s news release from the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office, “We continue to minimize our workforce through telework and limiting unnecessary movement to only essential travel. The top priority on Fort Sill continues to be the health and safety of the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.”