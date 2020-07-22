In order to maintain operational readiness and to protect the force, families and the entire community, Fort Sill has aligned with the local community policy on expanding the wear of facial coverings.
Effective immediately, all personnel on Fort Sill (service members, Department of Army civilians, contractors and visitors) shall wear a mask covering the nose and mouth consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines when inside any public building or workspace.
Post leaders encourage the Lawton Fort Sill community to continue to take routine steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Practice good hygiene by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoiding contact with those who have been sick, maintaining six feet of separation from other people, covering your coughs and sneezes, calling the doctor when you feel ill, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. These precautions can help prevent cases from developing.
While implementation of the mask policy has been in place in Building 4700 (the Fort Sill Welcome Center), Reynolds Army Health Clinic, the commissary and the Fort Sill Post Exchange, as well as when 6 feet of social distancing could not be maintained, leadership has extended this policy to ensure the health and safety of the entire Fort Sill community.
There are a few exceptions to wearing a mask on Fort Sill:
• Outside where social distancing can be maintained.
• While exercising in a Physical Fitness Center when social distancing can be maintained.
• Children under the age of 6.
• Any person with a medical condition or disability documented by a physician that prevents them from wearing a mask.
• Any person consuming food or drink.
• Any person who is in a personal office or similar private space while no others are present.
• Any person giving a speech or briefing that can maintain social distance while speaking.
• When a commander determines its use creates a hazard or safety concern.
• In private homes, barracks rooms or IHG rooms.
These steps are but a few of the efforts that Fort Sill is taking to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We are committed to maintaining and building readiness here at Fort Sill, and in harmony with our Lawton teammates, we too must do our part to reduce the spread of this virus while doing so,” said Joe Gallagher, deputy to the commanding general of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.