A drill sergeant assigned to Fort Sill was punished and publicly reprimanded earlier this week by his brigade commander and U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command’s deputy commanding general, Lt. Gen. Ted Martin.
The action came after the drill sergeant, identified by Army Times as Staff Sgt. Treyon Wallace, was discovered by those using social media calling his trainees and TRADOC policies (expletive) “soft” and (expletive) “sickening” in a public TikTok video.
Wallace was criticizing a policy that allows trainees to use their cell phones for 30 minutes every Sunday.
The following is a statement from Fort Sill:
“Fort Sill embraces the Army Values and expects Soldiers to uphold them in their daily lives and on duty. Soldiers learn these values in detail during Basic Combat Training (BCT), from then on they are expected to live them every day. Soldiers are given training on social media and reminded that they must think before posting online and to do so in a manner that demonstrates dignity and respect for others. Anything contrary is not indicative of the Army Values we live by.
Trainees in BCT here on Fort Sill are allowed to have their phones at prescribed times that does not interfere with their training. Phone privileges have increased due to the global pandemic to ensure that families and loved ones know that their trainee is safe and doing well.
The Drill Sergeant that utilized social media during duty hours is in fact a Fort Sill Soldier and Drill Sergeant with 434th Field Artillery Brigade. The command is addressing the issue with the Drill Sergeant. The video that is on TikTok and Twitter does not reflect the values or sentiments of Fort Sill and its Service Members.
Cell phones are used during duty hours for numerous purposes, however there are regulations stipulating social media usage during on and off duty (AR360-1). When engaging in electronic communication, members of the Army team should apply “Think, Type, Post”. “Think” about the message being communicated and who could potentially view it, “Type” a communication that is consistent with Army Values, and “Post” only those messages that demonstrate dignity and respect for self and others.
Fort Sill takes this incident seriously, it does not reflect on the sentiment of the installation and we strive to ensure that all Service Members adhere to the Army Values and utilize social media appropriately.”