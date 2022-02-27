Sidewalks are important enough to the City of Lawton that there isn’t just one designated funding source.
Mike Jones, the City of Lawton’s ADA coordinator, puts it simply: he has a number of pots from which to draw funds.
There’s dedicated funding from sources such as medical marijuana sales tax and the Capital Improvements Program (CIP). There’s money in other budgets that can be used for sidewalks: the streets division’s annual maintenance budget, for example. There’s funding designated for a specific project that will include sidewalks: when West Gore Boulevard is rebuilt west of Northwest 67th Street, sidewalks will be part of the contract. There’s funding that must be spent on projects that improve accessibility for residents.
Jones said they all mean the same thing: Sidewalks in places without them, and better sidewalks to replace deteriorating ones. It’s a complex funding method, but one that ultimately will result in more sidewalks in a community where walking and biking are more popular for reasons of health, accessibility and economic necessity, Jones and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk said.
One of the most recent funding methods is sales taxes generated by the sale of medical marijuana products. The City Council decided last year that revenue — about $40,000 a month— will be dedicated to sidewalks. The council placed LETA in charge of the funding and the projects it will cover.
Burk, who chairs LETA, said those funds have been accumulating for several years; the account has a total balance of about $928,000.
Jones said those funds have been allowed to build up so they can finance major projects. While the intent is for those funds to pay for sidewalks associated with arterials, Jones said it also can be used in conjunction with other projects. For example, a sidewalk planned for West Lee Boulevard between South 11th and Southwest 17th streets is along an arterial, which qualifies for medical marijuana funding. But, the project will include pedestrian crossing systems with audible indicators (to visually impaired pedestrians), which can be funded through ADA-designated funding, Jones said.
Funding associated with CIPs dates back years, to a time when the City of Lawton settled a federal lawsuit stemming from complaints about accessibility by pledging to spend at least $300,000 a year to address such issues. The 2015 CIP dedicated $1 million to address upgrades associated with the Americans With Disabilities Act, which can include sidewalks.
“That’s one million dollars we never had before,” Burk said, of a dedicated funding source that provided a significant amount of funding toward sidewalk projects.
While some ADA funds have been spent on accessibility issues ranging from wheelchair ramps to adjustments to restrooms in city facilities, “we still have a lot of money,” Burk said.
The council furthered its commitment in the 2019 CIP by designating $5 million for sidewalk work, part of its commitment to transportation issues. That decision was made while city leaders were discussing the components of the CIP that they took to voters for approval in 2019.
City building codes also play a role in sidewalk construction.
Under existing code, most commercial construction along arterials must include sidewalks along the property line. City planners said the idea is that, ultimately, those sections of sidewalk will join to create one walking path. City regulations also specify major repairs or construction of new streets must include sidewalks, a designation also applied to the major infrastructure project that will install new waterlines the length of Cache Road. Funding there will come from the construction project, as one of its calculated costs.
City divisions also have funding associated with sidewalks in their annual budgets.
For example, the streets and water distribution divisions both are tasked with repair work, which can include curbs and sidewalks. Jones said the city has a policy in place that specifies installation of wheelchair ramps when the Public Works divisions repair fire hydrants.
Jones also has a sidewalk repair fund he is applying in the downtown area, repairing sidewalks and doing the curb cuts that allow access ramps to be built. He said while there are numerous sidewalks in downtown, few intersections have the concrete ramps needed for wheelchair access. Much of the work is focused on Southwest C Avenue, one of downtown’s major access points.
“Most of the work is wheelchair ramps at the street corners,” he said.
That same sidewalk repair fund will fund installation of ramps at other locations, to include the H.C. King Center in north Lawton (which has no ramps and sidewalks in poor condition) and near the Lawton YMCA on Southwest 5th Street.
“There are no sidewalk ramps,” Jones said, of a problem identified by those working on the Farmers Market on Southwest 4th Street.
“In a perfect world, there would be two on each corner,” he said, adding that isn’t true in most places in Lawton, but the city now has funding to correct the situation.
Burk said there has been funding available from other areas, to include the settlement for liquidated damages that a construction firm paid off by building sidewalks, such as one near Ridgecrest Elementary in northwest Lawton, and funds remaining from projects dedicated to upgrades in Elmer Thomas Park.