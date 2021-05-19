A Tuesday morning shower turned terrifying when an intruder told a man he was going to kill him with a gun and began assaulting him.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Southwest 45th Street for a burglary call. Officers arrived to find a shaken man with a tale to tell.
The man said he’d been in his shower shortly before 12:30 a.m. when an unknown man walked into his bathroom and said, “I’m going to kill you with this gun,” according to the report. The stranger began assaulting the showering man before he was able to get away and ran out a back door to a neighbors to call police.
A witness saw the suspect in the house after entering through the front door, the report states. The victim said he’d left the front door open.