Shott wins scholarship Jun 10, 2020 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeffery Shott, Lawton, has been awarded the Hoyt R. & Winifred Appelman Young Scholarship at Upper Iowa University.Shott was among the university’s 2020 honors and awards scholarship winners. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Multimedia News Lawton Farmers Market summer market opens News Placing Memorial Day flags Most Popular Articles Collections ArticlesLawton man among three federally indicted for bank robberiesArt and community collide with the outside of the Vaska TheatreMusic video filmed with positivity at its coreEviction notices served, relief may be on wayKiowa Tribe moving forward with $9.5 million Emergency Spending PlanLawton man wanted for rape allegations against teenKiowa Tribe readies opening of emergency spending plan, tribal enterprisesInterior Department OKs gaming compactsPatient dies at care center; 12 residents test positiveEMS on track for completion, but LPS officials have questions about project CollectionsLawton Farmers Market summer market opensPlacing Memorial Day flagsNursing school graduates honored at Comanche County Memorial HospitalEdison loves it teachersMemorial Day ceremoniesHigh School graduation picturesFreedom parade for Fort Sill school childrenBrookridge Retirement Center drive by parade