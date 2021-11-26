A Lawton man is in jail after he was accused of shooting through an apartment ceiling, nearly hitting a small boy.
Eddie Albert Madrid, 25, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony discharging of a firearm into a dwelling, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 2 to 20 years in prison.
Police were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment at 108 SW 20th regarding a shots fired call. A resident in an upstairs apartment showed a bullet hole in his floor in the hallway. He said his juvenile son was running through the area when a gunshot was heard, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The man said his brother-in-law, Madrid lives directly below him and he’d previously fired his gun when drunk. He heard Madrid yelling profanities at his girlfriend and a loud noise as if he was “punching the wall,” the affidavit states.
Madrid’s girlfriend confirmed the couple had been fighting. She told investigators she was in the bathroom when she heard the gunshot and opened the door to see Madrid standing with an automatic handgun pointed towards the ceiling, according to the affidavit. He fled with the gun before police could arrived. He was arrested when he returned to the apartment.
Held on $30,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses, Madrid returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.