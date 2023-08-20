An award winning independent film shot in Lawton and with a cast of local familiar faces is readying its hometown premiere with two free screenings.

The Option D Productions film written and directed by Dan E. Tibbs, “Wisher Maddox” will be showing Thursday and Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Both showings will be free to the public.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

