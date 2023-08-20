An award winning independent film shot in Lawton and with a cast of local familiar faces is readying its hometown premiere with two free screenings.
The Option D Productions film written and directed by Dan E. Tibbs, “Wisher Maddox” will be showing Thursday and Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Vaska Theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. Both showings will be free to the public.
“We shot the whole film here in Lawton and tried to make it as local as possible,” Tibbs said.
Option D Productions is comprised of a group of filmmakers who have come from the Great Plains Technology Center Video Production class taught by Tibbs. Over 25 past and present students of the program comprised cast and crew with many other locals filling crew positions and provided resources and connections to assist in completing the film.
Tibbs described the story as that of an 8-year-old boy, Wisher Maddox, growing up in an orphanage whose sole wish is to be adopted. Thinking God sent him a sign it would come true, he begins noticing his wishes for others are granted while his remains unanswered. In frustration and conflicted with his powers’ purpose, he has to decide whether to continue to help others or selfishly withhold his ability out of contempt and hurt.
Tibbs said one of the production’s goals was to make it a Lawton film and showcase local settings and local talent.
“Our cast consists of 30 Lawtonians, this being the first film for some of them, making this a unique Lawton film,” he said. “All other cast members are from various cities in Oklahoma, making this an exclusive Oklahoma film.”
Some of the locations include Camp Yshua, Lincoln Elementary, Elmer Thomas Park, Great Plains Technology Center, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, First Baptist Church, Grace Fellowship Church, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, Pregnancy Resource Center, Medicine Park and Indiahoma, Tibbs said.
“Wisher Maddox” held its world premiere at the International Christian Film & Music Festival in early May. Tibbs said it was a great audience and the film gained some new fans.
“We were honored to be selected and nominated at such an awesome film festival,” he said.
In early August, the film made its Oklahoma premiere at the 2023 FLY Film Festival in Enid.
“Grateful for all the ones who watched our screening and gave great feedback,” he said. “We also won the Best Oklahoma Short Film.”
The film won multiple awards, including for several actors, at the PRAYnksters Film Festival in June/July, Tibbs said. It’s also been selected for the 2023 Great Plains Film Festival in October.
“We are extremely proud of this film and would really like to share it with the community,” he said.