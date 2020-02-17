There will be a Shoshone Reunion meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Comanche Nation Elder Center, 1107 SW H. Call Vickie Sanders, 580-354-5129.
Shoshone Reunion meeting Tuesday
- By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com
