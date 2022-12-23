Cold work

Bryant Stevenson, with the City of Lawton, advises traffic to slow down on Cache Road on Thursday morning as a crew cleans up tree debris in the road near Northwest 19th Street. Wind chills were in the teens Thursday after a strong cold front arrived.

 Dee Ann Patterson

The shortest day of the year, the Winter Solstice, felt like the longest winter in years on Thursday.

It was cold. It was windy. And unexpected snow slaked the roadways in fine clumps of mist as drivers made their way around town.

