The shortest day of the year, the Winter Solstice, felt like the longest winter in years on Thursday.
It was cold. It was windy. And unexpected snow slaked the roadways in fine clumps of mist as drivers made their way around town.
According to the National Weather Service, shortly before 12:20 p.m., the wind chill in Lawton was -15 degrees and in northern Comanche County registered at -22.
The north winds of between 25 to 30 mph were boosted early in the morning with gusts between 40 to 50 mph.
The afternoon high crept into the low teens as the morning’s cloud cover cleared. Sunlight didn’t offer heated relief, however, as wind chills continued to hover around -10 degrees. A trend that was forecast by the National Weather Service to follow into the night and this morning.
The morning’s small snowfall following a short sleet Thursday morning made for a couple of precarious travel issues on Interstate 44 near Elgin.
Shortly before 6:30 a.m., a southwest bound tractor trailer rig jackknifed due to the conditions about a mile north of the Elgin exit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). Both southwest bound lanes were closed for one hour and 50 minutes while the wreckage was cleared from the road.
The conditions caused another tractor trailer to jackknife while driving into the northeast bound exit ramp at Elgin, causing it to be closed at 10:04 a.m., according to the OHP. The ramp reopened soon after the truck and trailer were moved.
The gusty north winds also were blamed for a few power outages in the area. At 12:53 p.m., PSO reported 12 customer outages and 9 outage cases in Lawton out of the 3,306 total customer outages in the state. By 3 p.m., there were two customers without power in west Lawton and another two identified near Pumpkin Center.
At the same time, Cotton Electric Coop reported one outage in northern Comanche County near the intersection of Northwest 4-Mile Road and Welch Road. That was cleared up by 3 p.m.; however, four customers near Indiahoma, one in Duncan and one in Walters were all reported without electricity.
Although today is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 23, according to the National Weather Service, strong north/northwest winds will keep it feeling as low as -9 degrees. Expectations are that Saturday will be the next time the temperature cracks 32 degrees.