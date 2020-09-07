Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, a truncated Comanche County Free Fair will take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan.
Comanche County Fairgrounds Director Richard Pool said the decision to go forward with a slimmed-down version of the fair was by mutual consent of four entities — the Comanche County Fairgrounds Trust Authority, Comanche County Oklahoma Home and Community Education, the Comanche County Extension Office and the county agriculture teachers.
This year's county fair proper will consist entirely of livestock shows, Pool said. These include dairy cattle, beef cattle, pigs, sheep and goats.
Pool said exhibitors spend a lot of time raising and caring for their project animals, so sponsors decided it would be a shame not to give them a venue for showing.
He said the ag teachers took a lot of time to put safety precautions in place for the livestock shows. Everybody is supposed to be masked during the shows, Pool said.
Subject to change, the fair schedule will be as follows:
WEDNESDAY
9 a.m. — Barns open for pigs
11 a.m. — Pig show starts, gilts followed by barrows
THURSDAY
7 a.m. — Barns open for cattle
9 a.m. — Cattle show starts (dairy, mini-Herefords, heifers, prospect steers, market steers)
1 p.m. — Barns open for goats and sheep
3 p.m. — Ring A show starts, goat does followed by wethers
3 p.m. — Ring B show starts, ewes followed by wethers