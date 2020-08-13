Officials with the City of Lawton said there will be a delay for residents who are seeking replacement of or repairs to their polycarts.
Due to supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s solid waste collection division is experiencing a delay in shipments of polycarts and their replacement parts. Officials said their current inventory of replacement lids is depleted. As a result of delays, only critical repairs will be made on polycarts until additional resources are received.
Residents who need polycarts repaired are encouraged to use their existing bins as long as they are serviceable. For instances where that is not possible, the solid waste division will waive its requirement and allow those residents to place three, 35-gallon tied trash bags at their curb in place of a polycart on collection day.
Repairs, replacements and additional polycarts will be made available as soon as supplies are received, officials said.
In addition, city officials said implementation of a new residential trash collection schedule — once a week household trash collection and once per month curbside bulk collection — will be delayed until late in the year. That new program, approved by the council for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, was expected to begin this fall.
Additional information is available by calling the solid waste division at 581-3428 or emailing jgreffin@lawtonok.gov. Residents also will be made aware of any changes concerning solid waste collection via lawtonok.gov, CodeRED alerts and local media.