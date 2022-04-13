Trinitie Productions, a Texas-based company, is recruiting local actors, crew and financial sponsors for an upcoming short film that will be shot in Lawton.
The short film, called “Rescue,” is expected to begin filming in early May.
There are three paid speaking roles available for the short film. Shawna, an African American woman, age range 18-21, a female Non-Profit Trainer, age range 25-45, any race, and a customer, aged around 40, professional-looking, any race or gender.
There are also several unpaid, extra roles available.
The film focuses on two sisters, Astrik and Shawna, who struggle to work through childhood trauma in their adult lives.
Interested actors need to send a headshot, a body shot and a resume to the film’s producer, Alexius Nate, at alexius@trinitie3.com, with the subject line “Rescue.” Interested crew members must send resumes and descriptions of desired positions.
Businesses and other entities interested in sponsoring or partnering with the production can also reach out to Nate via email.