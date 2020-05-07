A yellow shopping cart was the giveaway to police searching for a suspect following a Sunday burglary that led, ultimately, to his arrest and a felony charge.
Dwayne Lee Dennison, 40, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony charge of second-degree burglary after former felony conviction, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Dennison was arrested Sunday night after his description and the telltale yellow shopping cart pushed by a burglary suspect caught the eye of police, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. to a home in the 1300 block of Northwest Williams Avenue on a burglary in progress report. A witness told police she’d seen a black man kick in the door of the home and that he was pushing a yellow shopping cart near the intersection, the affidavit states.
Police made contact with Dennison, who was pushing the cart, and it was learned he had an outstanding Comanche County warrant for second-degree burglary. He was taken back to the scene of the burglary and positively identified by the witness, according to the affidavit. There was no mention if the air conditioner was recovered.
The property owner had arrived by then and joined officers in assessing what happened. It appeared the back door had been kicked in and the window air conditioner unit was taken, the affidavit states. A boot print on the door appeared to match Dennison’s boots, according to investigators.
Held on $15,000 bond, Dennison returns to court at 3 p.m. July 30 for his preliminary hearing conference.