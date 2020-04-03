A shoplifter who, police said, was extremely uncooperative was arrested Tuesday for resisting police, trespassing and a very petit larceny.
Lawton Police Sgt. Robert Witten reported being called around 10:40 a.m. to Dollar General, 2108 W. Gore, to back up another officer who said the suspect was fighting in that area. Witten arrived to find Lt. Justin Thorne had the man in custody and handcuffed in the store parking lot, the report states.
A store employee said the man had been previously barred from coming into the store after being caught shoplifting. She said that morning he walked out without paying for merchandise in his possession, according to the report.
Thorne said he saw the man throw a backpack into some bushes before going inside the store. When the man exited the store, Thorne identified himself as a police officer in an attempt to speak with him about the backpack but the man walked away and tried to ignore him, the report states. Thorne made contact but the man physically resisted and failed to obey commands. That’s when the store employee came out and said the man had shoplifted from Dollar General.
The man, who told police he was homeless and a known habitual offender, was arrested for resisting police, petit larceny and trespassing. According to the report, the items stolen valued $6.43.