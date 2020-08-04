DUNCAN — Ever wanted to contribute to two worthy causes at once? Then the Toy Shop of Duncan might have a deal for you.
Not only will the group’s inaugural “Shop with a Cop” event benefit the shop’s mission of providing age-appropriate toys to Stephen’s County youth, but a portion of the proceeds will help purchase a trauma kit for the Duncan Police Department’s K9 unit.
The Toy Shop is in its 80th year of operation. Founded in 1940, the Toy Shop was originally a project of the American Association of University Women. Later, in 1966, control of the shop switched to Church Women United — where it remains today.
Each winter, the Toy Shop delivers gifts to over 1,100 children in the Duncan area. This undertaking has led the shop to become a year-round organization that, among other projects, hosts two seasonal rummage sales to help raise funds. Unfortunately, this year’s spring sale was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“People think the Toy Shop is just active at Christmas, but really we have projects year-round,” Kim Davis, the Toy Shop’s Executive director, said.
Davis, who came into her role last year, is the first ever executive director of the Toy Shop.
“There were two ladies who had been overseeing the program for the last 25 years and they really wanted to grow the program and take it to the next level, which required hiring a full-time employee,” Davis said.
Since May, the Toy Shop has been holding weekly sales of the items that were donated by the community for the rummage sale, but many locals who wanted to support the shop were unable to make it out to these afternoon events. So Davis began to look for a solution. After learning about a need for K9 trauma kits at the Duncan Police Department, Davis partnered with the DPD for the inaugural “Shop with a Cop” event.
“With all that is going on in the world, this was a way to bring the community together to benefit both the community and the police department,” Davis said.
The event will serve as an “enhanced” version of a normal rummage sale. There will still be plenty of donated items for sale, additionally several area nonprofits will be on hand with information about their respective organizations and games for kids. There will also be food trucks offering local favorites, with a share of their profits going back to The Toy Shop.
“They (police) will be there to meet and greet and create that sense of community. Everything right now is so crazy that this is a way to spotlight our police department and show that they are there for the community,” Davis said.