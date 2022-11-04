Saturday is the 10th edition of a stop and shop local event that shines its lights on local artisans and businesses.
Featuring an array of alternatives to the usual box store offerings for the Christmas season, the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council headquarters, 1701 NW Ferris, is hosting its Hippie Holiday event.
D’esirae Schneider, president of the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council, said this 10th year for the event has been a highlight to the organization’s mission as well as a boon for artisans and artists opportunities unavailable elsewhere.
“It’s been amazing giving the local artists and artisans that don’t have a storefront a chance to showcase their amazing artwork,” she said. “I love being able to give back to the local community and charities with our auction items.”
Schneider offered food for thought regarding the designs of dinner creators as well.
“I think it’s an awesome opportunity for up-and-coming food trucks to showcase their amazing food,” she said. “This year we have Yard Jerk Chicken and I’m super excited to have him.”
The event allows the vendors opportunity to give back to the Lawton community, especially for those most in need. The same goes for patrons, according to Schneider.
“Each vendor will donate an item from their booth and the community has opportunity to bring in nonperishable food items or buy raffle tickets,” she said. “All proceeds will go directly to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to be distributed throughout the community.”
Opportunity is the core to the Hippie Holiday mission. Schneider said it’s one for young artists. It’s also one for the public who may not have come by the headquarters to learn more about what Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council is all about.
“I love being able to give our local youth a chance to set up a table and learn entrepreneur skills,” she said. “It also gives the community a chance to come in and see the Art Council building if they’ve never been there before and see all the amazing things we do within our community.”
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.