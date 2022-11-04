Hippie Holiday 2021

An almost non-stop flow of customers perused the handcrafted arts, crafts and wares available last year at the Hippie Holiday event at the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council. This year’s edition is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

 Scott Rains/staff

Saturday is the 10th edition of a stop and shop local event that shines its lights on local artisans and businesses.

Featuring an array of alternatives to the usual box store offerings for the Christmas season, the Lawton-Fort Sill Art Council headquarters, 1701 NW Ferris, is hosting its Hippie Holiday event.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

