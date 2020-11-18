An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday in Comanche County District Court for Leslie Rashad Loyd, 35, for felony charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison for the shooting charge.
Loyd is wanted for a Nov. 7 shooting on Lawton’s northwest side.
Officers were called shortly before 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Northwest Lincoln Avenue on the report of a shooting. One person was found to have been shot.
The victim and his girlfriend came to 1806 NW Lincoln to see his son and found him fighting with another man. The woman said another man came from the neighboring house brandishing a gun who said “I’m too old for this (expletive), I came to see my family,” according to the arrest warrant affidavit. She said that’s when the man shot her boyfriend twice, once in the chest and another time in the stomach.
Detective Abe Woefel spoke with the mother of the resident of the neighboring home. She said a man who was wanted for a shooting in Texas came and stayed at the home. From the witness’ information and assistance with the Texas City police department, Loyd was developed as the suspect.
The victim’s girlfriend picked Loyd out of a photo lineup. Investigators also found social media photos of Loyd at the neighboring home before the shooting, as well as a video of himself with a handgun on Nov. 2, the affidavit states.
Loyd stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and had black hair with brown eyes. He has a June 2003 conviction in Harris County, Texas, for aggravated robbery, records indicate.
If you have any info about Loyd’s location, call Lawton police, 580-581-3270 or tip it anonymously: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.
Grubbs reminded the public to never try to apprehend a suspect yourself.
Only tips received through Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma that lead to a felony charge are eligible for a cash award. All information and tips may be passed on anonymously.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.