DUNCAN — A woman held on a $500,000 bond for an October shooting failed to convince a Stephens County judge her bond should be reduced.
On Friday, Stephens County District Judge Jerry Herberger denied a motion to reduce the bond for Sonja Lee Hill, 53, who is being held in the Stephens County Detention Center since making her initial appearance Oct. 18. She is charged with a felony count of shooting with intent to kill and domestic abuse – assault and battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Hill’s lawyer, Clinton D. Russell, of Duncan, filed a motion Monday to have his client’s bond reduced.
Hill is accused of running at, pushing and then shooting a man during an Oct. 7 incident near the U-Haul outlet in the 400 block of West Hickory in Duncan.
A week later, Duncan police saw her driving a U-Haul box truck and staked out a home she was known to visit and found it parked there.
When the truck backed out of the driveway, police made their move, stopped it and found Hill behind the wheel. She was arrested, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Police found a baggie containing a brown powdery substance, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana in Hill’s purse. According to the affidavit, two syringes, one loaded with 10 units of a clear liquid substance and another that appeared to be unused were found in a glasses case.
Hill returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.