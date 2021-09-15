A man on the run for shooting a man and woman last week is in custody.
According to police, investigators are trying to determine if one of the victims has died. If so, a pending shooting with intent to kill allegation may be upgraded to murder.
“Coyante Williams is in custody today after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals,” said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Williams was taken into custody for the warrant charges Monday in Stephens County. Records indicate he has yet to make his initial court appearance but is expected to by Wednesday.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Williams, 21, for allegations of shooting with intent to kill, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, records indicate. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of either of the first two counts.
Police and emergency medical responders were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 to the backyard of 437 NW 53rd. There, Kalob R. Porter, 20, was found lying on the grass with a gunshot wound to the head.
Porter was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition.
Grubbs said investigators are trying to confirm Porter’s condition. Police have received conflicting information from OU Medical Center and the State Medical Examiner’s Office about his status.
The Constitution has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office, but did not receive a response by the close of Tuesday.
A 17-year-old female also was wounded in the incident. She said Williams and the Porter had gotten into a brief struggle and when she stepped between them, she heard gunshots, according to the warrant affidavit. She said Williams carries a handgun in a holster on his hip.
Williams forced the girl into his car and that’s when she noticed she’d been struck by a bullet in the stomach, the affidavit states. She said he took her to a home in the 3800 block of East Lee Boulevard before he fled, leaving her behind, the affidavit states. She was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Grubbs said once the warrant was issued, its information was passed to Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma and to the U.S. Marshals.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.