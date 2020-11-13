A Nov. 6 shooting remains under investigation and police are clarifying previous information.
Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer, said that officers were called just before 10 p.m. to the 1800 block of Northwest Lincoln Avenue regarding a shooting. One person was found to have been shot and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
An earlier Constitution story cited an emergency dispatcher’s erroneous description of the event and a potential suspect. Grubbs said the woman has never been a suspect.
Grubbs said detectives are continuing to follow leads. Little further information was released, including the victim’s condition and the description of the suspect.
If you have any info about this or any other felony crime you can call Lawton police, 580-581-3270 or tip it anonymously: @www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com; or download the 355-INFO mobile app to submit a tip.