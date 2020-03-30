Late Saturday afternoon Lawton Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Northwest Baldwin Avenue on a shooting. According to Sergeant Timothy Jenkins, PIO Lawton Police Department when officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. It is unkown at this time what caused the shooting. According to Jenkins the suspect fled the scene. The Criminal Investigation Division was called to process the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
More information will be released when it becomes available.