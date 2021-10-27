CARNEGIE — Out on probation for less than a month, a Carnegie man is back behind bars for shooting a Bureau of Indian Affairs lawman during a weekend standoff in Caddo County.
Information was filed Monday in Caddo County District Court charging Taaron Jay Burcum, of Carnegie, of felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm while on probation, records indicate. The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Everything began to happen around 9:45 p.m. Friday when Carnegie police responded to a stabbing call at 515 E. Cedar. They reported having no contact with anyone and the response was canceled.
At 10 minutes to midnight, law enforcement was called back to the home regarding a possible shooting. Police were joined by Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputies and BIA officers to provide lethal coverage, according to Deputy Eddie Ramsey. As they approached a camper at the home, a voice from inside said to come back with a warrant.
Undeterred, they continued forward when a gunshot was fired through the window and struck a BIA officer, according to the probable cause affidavit. Officers took cover and the Caddo County Special Response Team was called in. Communication until their arrival was unsuccessful.
After several hours in a standoff, Burcum was taken into custody; he was the person in the trailer, the affidavit states.
Investigators found a loaded .22-caliber rifle with one spent casing from inside the trailer, according to Ramsey.
Burcum has been on probation with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections since Sept. 30 for Caddo County convictions for eluding police, second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records indicate.
Although Burcum’s initial appearance has not happened, he is scheduled for attorney announcements and a revocation conference at 11 a.m. Nov. 4 regarding the prior convictions.