DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $150,000 bond and ordered to surrender all firearms for allegations he was shooting near a woman while he was drunk.
Billy Ray Wright Jr., 52, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Wright was arrested following the Sunday incident at his Duncan home.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Keelon Christy was sent to the home on a weapons discharge call and was warned Wright was intoxicated and had shot near the woman’s head, the probable cause affidavit states.
The woman said she and Wright have been living together for a few months. He’d been drinking that night and started yelling at her and, she said, told her she needed to leave, the affidavit states. She said he came inside and pointed a gun at her head, causing her to fear for her life, Christy stated.
“I was scared for my life and that I thought he was going to shoot me,” the woman said.
Next, she said, Wright began shooting an unknown number of times near her head, according to the affidavit. She said he then went outside and shut off the home’s power.
Christy stated three 9mm bullet casings were found outside; a search for a shell casing from a .223 rifle that had also been shot were found in Wright’s pickup. Both guns matching the ammunition were recovered.
Wright admitted he was in his pickup when he began shooting his rifle into the air, according to Christy. He admitted to shooting the gun and to drinking, the affidavit states.
Wright returns to court at 9 a.m. Nov. 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
