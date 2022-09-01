Jail
DUNCAN — A Stephens County man is in jail on $150,000 bond and ordered to surrender all firearms for allegations he was shooting near a woman while he was drunk.

Billy Ray Wright Jr., 52, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of feloniously pointing a firearm, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

