Police believe an Aug. 28 shooting death at a northwest Lawton apartment complex was self-inflicted and appears connected to a shooting the day before at the same apartment.
Officers and first responders were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. to Candlewood Apartments, 4741 NW Motif Manor, on the report of a shooting. They arrived to find an unidentified male suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer. The male was taken to a local hospital where he died.
What investigators learned connected the man’s shooting death with one that happened the day before at the same address.
“The victim in this shooting was the suspect in the shooting the day prior,” Garcia said.
Police and first responders were called shortly before 12:45 p.m. Aug. 27 to the same apartment on a shooting call that was the result of a domestic disturbance, Garcia said.
A woman was found suffering gunshot wounds to her leg and shoulder, according Garcia. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.
The two incidents remain under investigation, Garcia said.