CYRIL — A Cyril teen accused of shooting his father in the back following an Oct. 23 confrontation is being charged as a youthful offender.

On Friday, the Caddo County District Court filed a felony charge against Lance Moore, 17, for a count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

