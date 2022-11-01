CYRIL — A Cyril teen accused of shooting his father in the back following an Oct. 23 confrontation is being charged as a youthful offender.
On Friday, the Caddo County District Court filed a felony charge against Lance Moore, 17, for a count of shooting with intent to kill, records indicate.
Due to the violent nature of the allegation, the teen is being charged as a youthful offender. The shooting with intent to kill charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Cyril Police Sgt. Garrett Raney stated he was called the night of Oct. 23 to a shooting at the Cyril Village Apartments, 400 West Ohio. John Moore was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators found the entrance wound was found in John Moore’s back and the exit in the front of his torso.
Moore was flown to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Raney stated the Oklahoma Highway Patrol had Lance Moore in custody at the scene and he had a 9mm handgun in his possession. He told the trooper he’d shot his father, according to the affidavit. A spent 9mm shell was recovered outside the apartment the teen lived in.
During his interview, Lance Moore said his father had come to his apartment looking for his mother and came inside to search, the affidavit states. When he left, father and son had a confrontation, Raney stated.
Lance Moore said his father turned to walk away while threatening him before he turned back and began walking towards him, according to the affidavit. It was when John Moore saw his son readying to shoot that he turned, according to Lance Moore. That’s when the teen fired, striking his father.
