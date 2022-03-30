OKLAHOMA CITY — A Lawton man received just over 15 years in federal prison for a May 2021 shooting incident with police outside the Comanche Nation Casino.
Michael Hans Oloa, 35, was convicted of assaulting two federal officers as well as being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. On Monday, he received a 188-month sentence in federal prison Monday, according to a release from the U.S. Western District Court.
Oloa was convicted of the May 25, 2021, incident in the parking lot of the Comanche Nation Casino. Oloa fired several shots at Comanche Nation Law Enforcement officers.
Due to being deputized by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Comanche Nation officers are considered federal officers.