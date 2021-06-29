Lawton police responded to the Lavish Lounge at 1015 SW Park Sunday for reports of a shooting — the third incident since January.
A woman visiting the club told officers she had been grazed by a bullet on her left leg.
The woman told officers she was standing outside the club’s entry when she heard gunfire. She said she felt a burning sensation on her leg and when she looked down, she realized she had been shot.
She then entered the establishment where she was immediately pepper sprayed by security who were attempting to break up a fight. She was transported to a city hospital where doctors removed a bullet fragment from her leg.
Officers were able to locate a shell casing and more bullet fragments near where the woman was shot, according to police reports.
This shooting marks the fourth victim and third incident at the Lavish Lounge since Jan. 17.
Zonterious Johnson, 24, died from wounds during an officer-involved shooting Jan. 17. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation cleared the officer after an investigation. The incident began after 10 gunshots were fired outside the Lavish Lounge, according to the OSBI’s investigation narrative. Johnson was celebrating his 24th birthday at the after-hours venue when police arrived to conduct a compliance check.
In a separate incident, officers were called shortly after 2:20 a.m. April 3 where the venue owner told them only a “minor scuffle” happened on his property, according to the report. Unable to investigate further at that time, police left.
But at 2:45 a.m., police were informed that two gunshot victims had arrived at Comanche County Memorial Hospital. They said they’d arrived from the Lavish Lounge, the report states. However, one of the victims was only suffering from facial injuries consistent with being punched, according to police reports.
Both victims said the shooter was wearing an all-yellow sweat suit and goes by the name of “Active,” according to the report.
A woman arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. that same day and she was also suffering from a gunshot wound. She said she and the first man had been attacked by “Active” who fired a gun at them at the venue, the report states. She said another woman also was shooting at them. Police were not able to locate the female suspect. Active was arrested later that night.
Lawton police did not respond to questions on Monday seeking comment on the shootings at Lavish Lounge.