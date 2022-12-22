Police said an intoxicated man who already has a manslaughter conviction in Texas is in jail for shooting at imaginary people inside his attic.
Now he’s in jail on $75,000 bond accused of having the gun illegally and using it recklessly.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 4:07 am
Maximiliano Rodriguez, 35, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he faces between three to 30 years in prison if convicted of the felony.
Lawton police were called around 4 p.m. Monday to 3706 NE Willow Way Lane after reports of a man shooting a gun in the area led to Rodriguez.
Sgt. Kendra Hallagin stated she found Rodriguez waving a pistol around and an elderly man near him trying to calm him down, the probable cause affidavit states. Rodriguez yelled there were two people in his attic.
When ordered, Rodriguez put the gun down and was placed into custody. Hallagin stated he had large, dilated pupils, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol, was talking “extremely fast” and had visible tremors, the affidavit states.
While checking the home, Hallagin stated there were multiple shell casings on the driveway, in the garage and inside, according to the affidavit. There were bullet holes in the ceiling and walls of the house, as well.
A witness said Rodriguez had been outside yelling, banging trash cans and “acting erratic” for the past hour, the affidavit states. After hearing gunshots, he saw Rodriguez pointing a semi-automatic pistol toward his attic and firing. Before that, Rodriguez had come to his home and borrowed the handgun with a full magazine because he said he wanted to scare off people inside the attic, according to the witness.
While on his way to jail, Rodriguez told Hallagin he had to borrow the gun because he’s not allowed to keep one at his home due to being a convicted felon, according to the affidavit.
Rodriguez has prior convictions in Dallas County, Texas, from June 2009, for manslaughter and burglary; and from Comanche County from March 2021 for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, records indicate.
Rodriguez, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court for his preliminary hearing conference at 3 p.m. March 13, 2023.
