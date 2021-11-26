A 23-year-old man told police he was called to a Lawton apartment complex to settle a problem for a friend.
But when he couldn’t find the problem, he said he went ahead and made one by shooting his gun. Now he’s in jail on $100,000 bond.
Brandon Allen Kopaddy, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison.
Kopaddy is accused of shooting at the apartments during a Nov. 16 incident at 2007 NW Lindy.
Police were called regarding to apartments being struck in the gunplay. Eyewitnesses saw a male shooting at the apartments while standing with a female in the parking lot, according to the probable cause affidavit. No one was injured but projectiles were recovered from the two apartments.
Kopaddy and his girlfriend were developed as persons of interest, the affidavit states. He spoke with investigators on Monday. He said things began when a female acquaintance called and said she was having issues with another tenant. She asked him to take care of the problem, he said.
The couple walked to the apartment complex. Kopaddy said he took his .45 caliber handgun and his 9mm handgun with him, according to the affidavit. Although, he said, he didn’t find any issue going on when he got there, he decided to fire the 9mm at the upstairs railing where the two apartments were hit.
Kopaddy said he handed off the .45 caliber gun to a friend who fired more shots at the complex. He said the 9mm was at his home and the higher-caliber gun was with his neighbor, the affidavit states. Both guns were later recovered by police.
Held on $100,000 bond with the condition he have no contact with the victims or witnesses, Kopaddy returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.