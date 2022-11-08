A Lawton man accused of shooting an acquaintance during an argument is now in jail.

Nicholas Anthony Young, 22, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

