A Lawton man accused of shooting an acquaintance during an argument is now in jail.
Nicholas Anthony Young, 22, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday to a shooting call at 1504 SW E and arrived to find a man holding a rag to the left side of his head. He said he’d gotten into an argument with Young.
During the argument, he said Young pulled out a gun and fired a round, striking his left ear and neck, the probable cause affidavit states. Young then took off running.
A witness told investigators she heard the witness yell at Young, “I can’t believe you did it. … You shot me,” the affidavit states.
Young was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Southwest D Avenue. He told officers where to find the gun and it was recovered. He asked how the victim was and claimed “he didn’t mean to shoot him,” according to the affidavit.
While being arrested, police reported finding a marijuana vape pen with extra cartridge, a pipe used to smoke meth and a baggie containing 1.3 grams of the drug, the affidavit states.
Young returns to court at 3 p.m. Feb. 6, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.