Investigators have released the name of the man killed and the admitted shooter in a Tuesday incident in eastern Comanche County.
David Hawk, 54, was shot and killed by Joe Champion, 41, during the incident, according to Sheriff Kenny Stradley.
The investigation continues into the series of events that led to Hawk’s death.
The incident began when a woman came to the Hawk’s home in the 14600 block of East Cache Road. She and Hawk had been in a relationship and lived together before splitting up, according to the sheriff. The woman has claimed there was abuse during the relationship.
With Champion accompanying her, she went to the home Tuesday to collect her belongings. Stradley said things went smoothly until Champion returned to the door to pick up a bag she’d left behind.
Champion told investigators that he and Hawk had gotten into an altercation and when Hawj grabbed a brick, Champion pulled a gun and pulled the trigger.
Stradley said Champion then called 911 and waited at the scene for investigators. He was taken into custody.
Witnesses have been speaking with investigators and more information is expected Thursday.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.