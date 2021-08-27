A Comanche County district judge ordered a Lawton man to serve the suggested 25-year prison sentence made by the jury who convicted him.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe ordered Nicholas Lamont Robins to serve 20 years in prison for assault with a deadly weapon and another five years to serve consecutively for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate. He also is ordered to register on the Mary Rippy Violent Offenders Registry.
Robins was convicted of the 2019 shooting of a man twice during an argument. He was on the run until March 2020.
Tayloe also ordered Robins pay $125,245.80 in restitution.