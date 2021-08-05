DUNCAN — An inmate making his jailbreak was caught when his shoestring got caught atop a chain-link fence and left his world upside down with a return to the Stephens County Sheriff’s custody.
Zephania Scott Martinez is accused of the unlawful and uncoordinated flight from justice.
An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday in Stephens County District Court for Martinez, 19, of Duncan, for escape from felony arrest or detention, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to two years in prison.
However, Martinez is accused of far more serious charges of first-degree sexual assault as well as sexual battery in Natrona County, Casper, Wyo.
He is accused of making the ill-advised break for freedom on June 29.
According to the probable cause affidavit, it was shortly before 9:30 a.m. when Martinez slipped the custody of a McClain County Deputy Sheriff from behind the courthouse. He’d been picked up from the Stephens County Detention Center, along with another inmate, and slipped away, running westbound. He was handcuffed and wearing belly chains around his waist.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Carroll went in search of Martinez. He said he checked out an abandoned house at 109 S. 13th and then went out back. A dog barking nearby led to a sight.
A handcuffed and belly-chained Martinez was found hanging upside down with his left shoe’s shoelaces caught on the top of the chain link fence, the affidavit states. Carroll said it appeared his being unable to use his hands created the calamity that led to Martinez’s capture. A deputy had to cut his shoelaces to free him.
Martinez was wanted for a February 2019 sexual assault allegation out of Natrona County in Wyoming.
According to the affidavit, Martinez and the alleged victim were in a Casper, Wyo., residence having consensual sex. When the woman refused to participate in another sex act, Martinez grabbed her right wrist and pulled it behind her back and sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
An arrest warrant was issued for Martinez in August 2020. He is expected to be extradited back to Wyoming.
