A Lawton shoe store employee was robbed by a man pointing a knife to her throat Friday evening.
Lawton police responded to a robbery call minutes before 8 p.m. at the Shoe Dept. 16 N. Sheridan. According to the report, one employee was vacuuming the store in preparation to close for the night and said she saw another employee “panicked and telling her to call emergency services.”
The second employee said she’d been working the cash register when she went to check out a 6-foot tall, 200 pound Hispanic man who appeared to be in his mid-30s, the report states. She described him as wearing all black clothing with a black beanie, black gloves and a black mask.
She said the man pulled a knife from his pant pocket and pointed it to her throat before demanding she “give me the (expletive) money,” according to the report. She said she did as he asked and that he ran from the store to an early 2000’s model black pickup which drove away southbound.
After first declining medical assistance, the second woman allowed treatment for mild symptoms of a panic attack, according to the police. She said the store does not have functional cameras so there would not be any video evidence.