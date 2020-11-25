A man described as irate and trespassing in an operating room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital was arrested following a struggle Monday morning with an off-duty officer working as security.
Lawton Police Sgt. Patrick Kilgore reported responding to the hospital, 3401 W. Gore, around 9:15 a.m. for a trespassing call. He was told by off-duty officer Sgt. Jeremy Coe, who was working as hospital security, it was about a man who was in the operating room and refused to leave, according to the report. The man had previously been banned from the hospital for fighting and stealing. It doesn’t appear a medical procedure was underway during the intrusion.
Coe said he told the man to leave twice, but he refused. While trying to take him into custody for trespassing, the man tried to punch Coe in the face, the report states. When commanded to stop resisting, the man kicked and Coe said he shot him with his Taser. Hospital staff helped get the man handcuffed.
After being medically cleared, the man was booked into the city jail for assault and battery and trespassing. According to the report, it was also learned the man had a pair of outstanding city warrants.