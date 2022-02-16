Shizuko Burgess still comes in to work at Burgess Grill every day it’s open and cooks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. She turned 95 on Tuesday.
Burgess opened Burgess Grill in 1962, 60 years ago, in an area of downtown Lawton that’s since been torn down. She says after Lawton’s downtown was demolished, most business owners chose to retire.
“After that, it was just me and maybe two or three others that kept going,” Burgess said.
She was born in Japan and lived there until she was in her 20s. It was then that, with World War II over, Burgess met Robert Burgess, the soldier who would become her husband.
The two were married first in 1949, but the marriage wasn’t recognized in the U.S. until 1951, when they had a second ceremony at the U.S. Consulate.
“It was during the time of President Truman,” Burgess said. “Truman wouldn’t allow soldiers to marry Japanese women.”
Burgess joined her husband on his return to the U.S. They took a boat to Seattle, then made their way to Virginia, where her husband was from. From there, they spent three years in Germany before landing, finally, at Fort Sill.
While in Japan, Burgess worked at a hotel. When she first moved to Lawton, Burgess worked at Lawton’s since-closed Greyhound station.
“My husband worked at Fort Sill, and I started working when I got here,” Burgess said. “At the time I didn’t speak much English, but you’ve got to do something.”
Robert Burgess retired from military service in the 1960s, and Shizuko worked as a waitress in what would become Burgess Grill. At the time it was owned by Dale Logsdon.
“He hired cooks, managers, servers,” Burgess said. “So much overhead, and they weren’t making any money.”
Eventually, Logsdon decided to sell the restaurant, and asked Burgess if she’d be interested in taking it over.
Shizuko and her husband bought the restaurant, paying in installments until, within five years, they had paid for everything. Through the restaurant, Burgess put her four children, two sons and two daughters, through college.
Burgess now operates the restaurant with her daughter, Dana McGahee, and son-in-law Harvey McGahee. She says she plans to work right up until she absolutely can’t anymore.
“I know someday I won’t be able to come in,” Burgess said. “But until my day comes, I’m going to keep coming. They need me here.”
Burgess shows no signs of stopping soon. Even at 95, she’s energetic, moving her hands with frenetic energy as she talks. Asked how she’s stayed healthy for so long, she answers without hesitation.
“Exercise and keeping moving,” Burgess said. “I get at least 30 minutes every day.”