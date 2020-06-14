Shirley Ahlschlager’s new classroom is a special place that her faith in God has prepared for her during a life of service to her family, thousands of former students and her church.
Thursday at 7:58 p.m., Shirley lost her fight against COVID-19, however, even in her final hours, days and weeks, she was still teaching others, showing us that this virus is something everyone should take seriously.
She fought the virus with the same energy she took to the classroom during a long and distinguished career with Lawton Public Schools, making enough progress at an acute care hospital in recent weeks to communicate with her family and share her message of faith and the value of a good education.
One of the doctors who treated her during her four-month fight with the virus, Dr. Tim Trotter, said during an earlier interview that “COVID-19 just beats patients up; it does a great deal of damage to them.”
In the end the deadly virus had wreaked too much damage on her body and it just couldn’t survive.
Much will be said about Shirley in the coming days because she wore many hats and she wore them all well, especially one of the toughest jobs anyone can have, being a spouse of a coach.
While husband Derald was leading Lawton High School’s football team to the top of the state charts back in the mid- and late-1980s, Shirley was always there to support him.
It’s not an easy job being the spouse of a coach; you listen to all their problems and concerns; you give them advice if they ask for it and you support them at each twist and turn of their career.
Shirley was like so many spouses of coaches that I’ve known during my nearly half century of covering Lawton sports teams. You could see Shirley in the background after the games, waiting until Derald had his post-game prayer with the Wolverines and received congratulations from alumni, parents and fans.
She stayed in the background, waiting to share a brief moment before heading home and waiting for Derald to come home so she could be that good listener which is a must for the job.
She cheered with Derald during the wins and consoled him with the losses, always being that close companion who took care of many of the jobs around the house, including raising their two daughters, Dawn Rinaldi and Kristin Burton.
“She raised the girls and did a wonderful job,” Derald said during a recent interview. “Coaching takes so much of your time and while I wasn’t always there, Shirley was making sure the girls had everything they needed.”
Two things Shirley made sure the girls had was a chance to get a good education and lead the life of a caring, sharing Christian.
“Shirley is a great Christian and she never had any doubt in her faith,” Derald said. “I remember reading one time that faith is not about everything turning out OK. Faith is about everything being OK no matter how it turns out.”
While Shirley’s fight did not turn out like we all hoped, the lessons she taught her family and students will live on for many years to come.
“Mom taught us so much, what love and faith were all about,” Kristin said. “She always shares her faith and she’s always worried about others.”
That Christian faith is what will support the Ahlschlager family and give them strength in the days to come because Derald and the girls have followed Shirley’s teaching plan each and every day of their lives.
While she will be sorely missed, the way she lived her life and things she taught her family, former students and her friends, will be their guiding light for years to come.