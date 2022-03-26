In a search for stolen property, Comanche County Sheriff’s investigators said they found it and more through Facebook Market Place.
It turned out to be a sweet deal for deputies and jail for a man and woman.
The sheriff’s office received a complaint March 17 about stolen property that had been seen again for sale on the social media site. The caller came across a stolen tile saw as well as other items in the photo background she recognized as hers, the probable cause affidavit states. The seller was identified as Joseph Placker.
A detective found the saw online and contacted Placker about buying it. Placker told him he also had 14 boxes of vinyl flooring and a Delta faucet, all for $1,000, the affidavit states.
An investigator met Placker near Medicine Park on Oklahoma 49 and handed him the money. Eulalia Smith and another man were with Placker, according to the affidavit. The men helped load the items in the detective’s vehicle.
The three were then taken into custody. During an inventory of the vehicle, 12 grams of a white crystalized substance believed to be methamphetamine was recovered from Smith’s purse, the affidavit states. The money was returned to the investigators.
During her interview with the detective, Smith said she knew the items were stolen. She said Placker and the other man, who hasn’t been charged with any crime as of Thursday, went to a home and stole the items, as well as a refrigerator, a ladder and a table, according to the affidavit. She said Placker told her he would split the money made from the items. She told investigators she sold the refrigerator to another person.