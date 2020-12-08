The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 20 year old man found naked and dead from a gunshot wound on the side of a southwest county road.
Cory Rines was found dead Saturday morning on the side of the road near the intersection of Southwest Coombs Road and Red Elk Road. Found stripped of his clothing and identification, it took through the weekend to determine his identity and contact next of kin, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Amy Elliott, spokesperson for the State Medical Examiner's Office said that Rines died from a "gunshot wound of the head."
The case is being investigated as a homicide.
If you have information about Rines' death, call the Sheriff’s Office, 580-353-4280.