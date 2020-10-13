Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said his department is investigating a pair of calf mutilations. The mutilations took place on a small ranch near North Drive and US 62 — the second incident in the county to be reported since June.
“Well first off, whoever is doing this is sick,” Stradley said. “The last mutilation we had was in June and this one is similar to that one.”
Cody Zimmerman said he contacted the Sheriff’s Department Sunday when two of his newborn calves were found mutilated near a pond on his property.
According to the police report, a male and a female calf were found missing eyes, hearts, genitalia and appeared to have their hooves “scrapped” with a tool.
“It was pretty unbelievable,” said Zimmerman. “This is one of those things that you read about but never expect it to happen to you. I mean, you don’t jack with other people’s cattle.”
Stradley wouldn’t speculate on motive but said his department averages two of these types of cases per year and usually around Halloween. Stradley also said while his department is investigating the mutilations, he’s not expecting results anytime soon.
“The people that are doing this aren’t leaving any evidence behind,” said Stradley. “It’s almost impossible to catch these people unless you drive up on them and catch them in the act.”
Stradley said he is asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for the mutilations.
“If you see somebody driving around slow and acting suspicious, call us and so we can check out who they are,” Stradley said. “If we find them and they’ve got tools to cut things off with and other evidence, we can catch them.”
Zimmerman is offering a reward of $2,500, through Lawton Crime Stoppers for the arrest and conviction of those involved. Both Zimmerman and Stradley request anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (580) 355-4636.