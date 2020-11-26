Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley looks the part of a lawman. From his leather cowboy boots to the shining golden badge on his brown vest right on up to the mustache and the cowboy hat, white of course, everything about him says sheriff.
Theresa Lea had the same thought the first time she met Stradley.
“I walked out the front door and there was a paddy wagon right there and the whole sheriff’s department was standing in my front yard,” Lea said.
Stradley was there to serve Lea, but not with a warrant or a summons.
“He brought me a turkey,” Lea said.
Since he was elected to the office in 1989, Stradley has hand delivered around 200 turkeys a year to the residents of Comanche County every November. It is a tradition meant to create connections between the office of the sheriff and the people he serves.
“Some people are used to cops saying ‘show me your ID,’ you know, ‘get over here,’ stuff like that. But then all of a sudden you see a law enforcement person show up with a cowboy hat on, representing law and order, and we’re not jacking you up, we’re giving you something that’ll help. To me, that’s us bridging the gap,” Stradley said.
For Lea, who has been getting a turkey every year since her grown children were just toddlers, the connection has been invaluable.
“Before, he used to scare the bejesus out of me, not now,” Lea said.
Stradley doesn’t do it for the recognition. In fact, he’s hesitant to take credit at all.
“I give full credit to the Lord and the people that donate so we can put this together,” Stradley said.
Sometimes people assume that the money for these annual donations comes out of the county budget, but according to Stradley, since the very first delivery the money has all be donated.
“People just came to me after I put this together and gave me the money,” Stradley said. “I can’t really explain it.”
When he first began, Stradley would call around to find out who knew someone who was in need. These days, he opens up the list for one day allowing anyone to call in and make a request.
While the turkey delivery is a big undertaking, it’s not the only one Stradley and his department are involved in. In addition to the Thanksgiving giveaways, the department also gives away around 200 hams every Christmas as well as toys for homes with children.
When you add it all up, over the last 32 years, Stradley has given away over 10,000 meals between his Thanksgiving turkeys and Christmas hams.
“I give first thanks to Jesus and second thanks to the people that make this happen,” Stradley said. “We’re just the legs that deliver it.”
Stradley said he wasn’t letting the pandemic stop him from making his deliveries — he just knew he’d have to do things a little differently this year. Instead of connecting with the people personally, he asked them to sit an ice chest or a box on their front porch so he could provide contactless delivery.
“We figured this was the best way to do it. I hate not getting to have that personal contact, but the most important deal is that it is still getting to them,” Stradley said. “It’s a good feeling, and the people that donate to make this happen get that good feeling too.”