Dolores Horton normally drives to the Sheridan Road Walmart from her north Lawton home. Now, she’s going to walk.
Horton was the first resident Thursday to use the freshly cured section of sidewalk stretching along the west side of North Sheridan Road from Smith Avenue almost to Lincoln Avenue. It’s the first portion of a sidewalk that ultimately will reach from Smith to Cache Road, a popular walking area, as evidenced by the path worn into the grass and dirt, said Mike Jones, the City of Lawton’s ADA coordinator.
That’s exactly the point of selecting Sheridan Road for the first of numerous sidewalk projects designed to improve accessibility for pedestrians and bicycle riders, said Jones and Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk, who chairs the Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority whose members who were advocating sidewalks in the community “before sidewalks were cool.”
That suits Horton.
“I like to walk,” she said, pausing on the new sidewalk that she decided to try out after she learned about Thursday’s dedication ceremony.
Horton frequently walks through her neighborhood, but she hadn’t tried walking along Sheridan Road, as many other residents do on a regular basis, even braving arterial traffic to get from one side to the other. But, now that the City of Lawton is providing the pavement, Horton said she’ll be driving less and walking more.
“I will make it a point,” she said, of her trips to Walmart, adding she approves of the city’s plan to add more sidewalks to the city and make life easier for pedestrians.
Burk said the Sheridan Road sidewalk is the culmination of years of plans by LETA, adding while city officials knew the importance, a survey of residents drove it home after they identified sidewalks as the No. 1 thing they wanted to see. That’s why the city has plans to quickly move into other projects after hiring MTZ Construction to handle up to $2 million worth of sidewalk work.
Burk said he is especially pleased this first project is being funded through sales tax revenue generated by the sale of medical marijuana products.
“We’re the only city in Oklahoma using our medical marijuana money for a great cause,” he said.
Burk said he knew the Sheridan Road project was important because he has seen people — including Fort Sill soldiers — walking not only beside Sheridan Road but on the busy arterial. And, he’s pleased the city staff is committed to installing sidewalks all over town, linking them into a common system.
“We can make connectivity work,” he said, adding that a variety of funding sources and the commitment of entities such as LETA and the Lawton Access Board will make the effort a success. “Our goal is that we never stop building sidewalks.”
Jones is helping oversee the sidewalk projects, which is an important project for the Lawton Access Board, a citizens committee that acts as an advisory board to the City Council on Americans With Disabilities Act issues.
Jones said Sheridan Road is the first of a dozen initial projects, adding the ultimate goal is to come back to Sheridan Road in the future and extend the sidewalk north to Rogers Lane. Once this section of Sheridan Road is done, contractor MTZ will move to high foot-traffic count areas: West Gore Boulevard, linking the Eisenhower schools at Southwest 52nd Street to Southwest 38th Street, then to a section of West Lee Boulevard west of South 11th Street and Northwest Ferris Avenue near Lawton High School.
Jones said Sheridan Road is a “very visible signal” of the City of Lawton’s commitment to providing a safer environment for pedestrians while also addressing the accessibility needs of the 13,000 people in Comanche County who have been identified as having some type of disability.