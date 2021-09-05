Name: Sherene L. Williams
Address: 6314 SW Red Oak Road
Occupation: Lawton businesswoman; retired lieutenant colonel, U.S. Army.
1. What is the City of Lawton’s role in economic development in the community?
The city role in economic development in the community offers a diverse mix of sites and buildings from Class A-certified industrial parks to a commerce center. The 100 acre Airport Industrial Park at the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport; the second industrial park is on the west side of West Lee Boulevard and includes Goodyear, Republic Paperboard, Sliver-Line Plastic, Bar-S Foods, BMT and Eagle Cartage. Tourism and infrastructure are a significant component of the economy, which bring dollars to our area from other region, resulting in sales, jobs, income and tax revenue.
2. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capitol Improvements Program? Why those projects?
City roads and beautification. According to new research, more attractive city “beautification” helps entice new residents and creates employment opportunities. Economic growth increases revenue. Improved roads will be less expense for citizens vehicle repairs.
3. Under what condition would you consider reimplementing COVID-19 safety protocols? What measures would you implement?
Candidate did not answer the question.