Flight instructors with the 80th Flying Training Wing (FTW) at Sheppard Air Force Base expressed their appreciation in a very special way Friday to area healthcare providers serving on the front lines.
“The purpose really is simple. This is a thank-you to the entire Texoma region. It’s focused primarily on the first responders, medical personnel, for all of the essential folks who’ve been able to keep the local area going during this COVID-19 crisis,” said Air Force Col. Clay Bartels, 80th FTW vice wing commander.
The U.S. Air Force and the Oklahoma Air National Guard have made multiple flyovers this week in support of care facilities large and small. Bartels said the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels are part of a national-level thank-you to America.
“This is our part inside of our local communities to essentially do the same thing and say thank you to the folks that we live and work with and really depend upon every day,” he said.
The planes took off from Sheppard around 4 p.m. and going at approximately 250 mph they were over Lawton 10 minutes later. The first pushpin on their map was the U.S. Public Health Services Indian Hospital just east of I-44.
The second was Survival Flight’s helipad on the rooftop of Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s emergency room.
Spectators standing on the helipad witnessed two groups of trainer aircraft passing overhead at a little over 1,000 feet above the ground. Each group had four planes in a “Flight of Four” formation, followed by one chase aircraft taking aerial photos of the action. The first group was made up entirely of T-6s, and the second T-38s.
“T-6 Texan 2 is the first trainer that the students fly, so that’s the early phase of training. The T-38 Talon is going to be the more advanced training our students get,” Bartels said.
All of the pilots on Friday’s flyover mission were instructors, not students.
“However, we are getting some very good training out of this sortie. Flying in larger formations is good training that we don’t do on a regular basis with the students. Being in a right place at a right time is also a skill set that’s very useful, that we don’t practice very often. And so it actually is a valuable training event for us,” the colonel said.
The aircraft would go on to make passes over Southwestern Medical Center and MMG Frederick Family Medical Clinic before making a loop over Wichita Falls, Texas, and returning to home station at a little before 5 p.m.
Bartels noted that Lawton and Wichita Falls have always been tied together, and Frederick is where Sheppard has its T-6 auxiliary field. The base sends its runway supervisory unit there so its T-6 students can try out a whole bunch of patterns at one time in a place that’s quiet and there isn’t a lot of other traffic like there is at Sheppard all the time.
The wind was blowing at 20 mph out of the south during the mission. Bartels said the student he flew with Friday morning faced challenging circumstances as he was doing his practice landings because it was windy, gusty, and there were large crosswinds.
“It takes some skill to really land well in those circumstances,” he said.
Bartels is no stranger to Lawton. His mother- and father-in-law, Mary Ann and Ross Hankins, live here, and Mary Ann has served as Ward 1 councilwoman for the past year and a half.
“Over the past 20 years I’ve spent lots of time in Lawton. It’s eight or nine years ago when I was deployed to Iraq. My wife and kids moved here, and they lived here for a year to be pretty close to Grandma and Grandpa, and we’ve always had great experiences. (It’s been) very supportive inside the City of Lawton,” the colonel has found.
What does it mean for the airman to be able to conduct these flyovers across the region?
“It’s very meaningful because it isn’t that often you have an obvious opportunity to simply say, ‘thank you.’ The entire event really is just a thank-you to the many folks who’ve done long hours in very difficult circumstances, and so it really is a special opportunity for me to be able to be here in Lawton where I have close ties, to be able to give a little bit of something back to the community. It’s very special.”
When it comes to COVID-19, he said what Wichita Falls and Sheppard AFB are experiencing is very similar to the situation in Lawton-Fort Sill. Sheppard has numerous levels of safety procedures. There, they conduct medical screenings before visitors come onto the base.
Bartels said that’s to ensure the health and safety of all of Sheppard’s people and to make sure that its essential missions still go on.