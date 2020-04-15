Mission K9 Rescue is an animal welfare group dedicated solely to rescuing, reuniting, rehoming, repairing, and rehabilitating American working dogs.
It focuses on retrieving dogs both from overseas and national shelter situations where they are suffering without proper care or medical attention. However, their ample facilities are struggling under the coronavirus shelter-in-place orders.
"Mission K9 Rescue has been impacted by the prolonged ‘stay-in-place’ order,” says president Kristen Maurer. “Travel restrictions have forced delays in scheduled transports, resulting in our Veteran K9 Ranch being over capacity.
"For health reasons, we cannot board excess dogs and will need to place around 12 into known, quality boarding facilities. This curbs the spread of kennel-related disease and provides more time for stimulation and playtime for each dog. We did not anticipate this, as our transports are scheduled well in advance. This places an immense financial burden on us at a time when many supporters are without work.
"We do receive boarding discounts from our selected shelter partners; however, the cost is still around $25 per dog per day. It is not possible to place most of the dogs into foster care due to their unique recovery and medical needs,” Maurer said.
Dog lovers can make a difference for canine veterans during the quarantine. Anyone who would like to make a positive impact on a cause they care about during this challenging time is invited to donate to Mission K9 Rescue:
Via their website: www.donate.missionk9rescue.org
Via PayPal: www.paypal.me/missionk9rescue
Via snail mail:
Mission K9 Rescue
P.O. Box 395
Needville, TX 77461-0395
13-589-9362
EIN 46-4302698 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization
“A donation of any amount is greatly appreciated and needed now,” Maurer said. “Total expense for boarding these dogs will approach $10,000 per month. We hope the need is very short term. The dogs are our first priority, and we have over 50 retired working dogs in our care.”