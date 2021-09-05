Name: Shelli Fox
Address: 1716 NW Williams
Occupation: Retired dispatcher from the City of Lawton emergency operations center.
1. What should the priorities be for expenditures in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program? Why those projects?
Our very first priority must be our kids, whatever that entails. I think that after 2020, our kids are at a disadvantage. With many being home schooled, we need ensure they have the equipment needed to be successful. That means computer equipment and internet access, but it means more than that. Maybe that is something that should be a joint City Council/Lawton School Board issue. Sewer and water lines and city streets…ALWAYS. There is no keeping up with the upgrades. It’s an ongoing process. My personal priority is officers on the streets and mental health. We need officers to DETER criminal activity, not just respond to it, and the only way to do that is to fund our police department.
2. The city has received numerous citizen complaints about the new trash collection system. What is your opinion? What more should be done?
I hate it. I think it might be to the city’s advantage, but personally, I’m tired of my water bill increasing and my services decreasing. I know they are still working the bugs out. I think we need to give it a fair chance.
3. City staff is analyzing expenditures that could be made from Lawton’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funding. Where do you think the money should be spent, and why?
Public safety, specifically law enforcement. Homicides are up, crime, in general, is up, drug abuse is rampant. We need officers on the street to DETER crime instead of just react and respond. We need mental health services to assist law enforcement. Our small businesses took a punch last year. The ones that were able to hold on, we need to be WILLING to spend on them. Let’s do our best to keep our mom and pop stores.