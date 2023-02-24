CHARLESTON, SC — Zachary Shell, Lawton, is among the cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2022 semester at The Citadel.
The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.2 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester. Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students are presented a certificate.