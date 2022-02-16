Zachary Shell, Lawton, is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the Fall 2021 semester at The Citadel.
Shell was named to the Dean’s List, recognition given to cadets and students registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester. Cadets who are named to the Dean’s List receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students are presented a certificate.